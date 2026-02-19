FDA's Bold Move: Single Study Approval for New Drugs
The FDA plans to drop its requirement for two studies to approve new drugs, aiming to speed up the availability of medicines. Under Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, the new policy will rely on a single study, combined with supporting evidence, reflecting scientific advancements and emphasizing speed and flexibility.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will no longer require two studies for new drug approval, a decision poised to accelerate medical product availability. This shift, announced by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, aims to streamline processes by allowing single-study approvals, reflecting recent advancements in drug research.
Makary's approach aligns with ongoing efforts to cut bureaucracy and expedite medicine availability. Since joining the FDA, he has implemented initiatives like artificial intelligence integration and expedited drug assessments, marking a shift from the agency's traditional methods for handling certain medical products.
However, this move contrasts with the FDA's rigorous stance on vaccines and other treatments, creating uncertainty within the biotech industry. While some celebrate the simplified approval path for common diseases, concerns remain regarding its implications for promising experimental therapies.
