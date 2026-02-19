Devastating Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan's Kordofan Region

Drone strikes in Sudan's Kordofan region are intensifying, leading to increased civilian casualties and disrupted aid operations. Analysts and humanitarian workers express deep concern as the Sudanese conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces nears its third year.

Reports from human rights organizations indicate that at least 77 people were killed and dozens injured in recent attacks, primarily in densely populated areas. Aid workers assert that the true toll may be even higher, as conflict in remote areas hinders access.

The use of drones in Kordofan has surged, with both the Sudanese military and RSF employing them against each other and reportedly targeting civilian infrastructure. Experts warn this escalation may worsen the humanitarian crisis, fueling further displacement and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)