Left Menu

Devastating Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan's Kordofan Region

In Sudan's Kordofan region, intensified drone strikes by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the military have worsened civilian casualties and impeded aid efforts. As the conflict with the RSF enters its third year, the escalating violence could further aggravate the humanitarian crisis, threatening more lives and aid operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:48 IST
Devastating Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan's Kordofan Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Drone strikes in Sudan's Kordofan region are intensifying, leading to increased civilian casualties and disrupted aid operations. Analysts and humanitarian workers express deep concern as the Sudanese conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces nears its third year.

Reports from human rights organizations indicate that at least 77 people were killed and dozens injured in recent attacks, primarily in densely populated areas. Aid workers assert that the true toll may be even higher, as conflict in remote areas hinders access.

The use of drones in Kordofan has surged, with both the Sudanese military and RSF employing them against each other and reportedly targeting civilian infrastructure. Experts warn this escalation may worsen the humanitarian crisis, fueling further displacement and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

 India
2
Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

 Global
4
Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI: Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal at AI Impact Summit.

Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026