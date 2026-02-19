IMF Greenlights $91 Million Aid for Niger’s Economic Growth
The International Monetary Fund has approved $91 million for Niger after reviewing its Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programs. The funds include $61 million under the ECF and $30 million under the RSF. Niger's economic growth is projected to maintain a robust rate of 6.7% in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)