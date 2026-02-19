IMF Greenlights $91 Million Aid for Niger’s Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced an approval of approximately $91 million in financial support for Niger following a successful evaluation of ongoing programs under its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

According to the IMF, the conclusion of these reviews will release about $61 million under the ECF-supported framework alongside an estimated $30 million through the RSF framework. These funds are pivotal for bolstering Niger's economic initiatives.

The IMF further stated that Niger's economic growth trajectory is anticipated to sustain a vigorous pace, forecasting a 6.7% growth rate by the year 2026, underscoring the nation's promising economic potential.

