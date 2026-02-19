Left Menu

IMF Greenlights $91 Million Aid for Niger’s Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund has approved $91 million for Niger after reviewing its Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programs. The funds include $61 million under the ECF and $30 million under the RSF. Niger's economic growth is projected to maintain a robust rate of 6.7% in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:48 IST
IMF Greenlights $91 Million Aid for Niger’s Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced an approval of approximately $91 million in financial support for Niger following a successful evaluation of ongoing programs under its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

According to the IMF, the conclusion of these reviews will release about $61 million under the ECF-supported framework alongside an estimated $30 million through the RSF framework. These funds are pivotal for bolstering Niger's economic initiatives.

The IMF further stated that Niger's economic growth trajectory is anticipated to sustain a vigorous pace, forecasting a 6.7% growth rate by the year 2026, underscoring the nation's promising economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026