North Korea's Strategic Ambitions: A New Era of Military Might

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is poised to announce new military and construction objectives during an upcoming crucial party congress, as reported by state media KCNA.

On Wednesday, Kim marked a ceremony where munitions workers gifted 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers to the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party. This occurred alongside a groundbreaking event for a new construction project in Pyongyang's Hwasong District.

Kim lauded the rocket launchers for their precision and power, equating them to high-precision ballistic missiles and declaring them suitable for strategic missions, potentially signaling their nuclear capabilities. The Congress will address self-reliant defense goals and could initiate leadership changes, according to expert analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)