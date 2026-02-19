Germany’s Strategic Shift: Doubling Down on F-35 Fighter Jets Amid European Tensions

Germany is deliberating on acquiring more U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, sources revealed to Reuters, suggesting an increased dependency on American military technology amid difficulties with a collaborative next-generation fighter program with France. Negotiations may lead to purchasing over 35 additional aircraft, supplementing the 35 units Germany ordered in 2022 for delivery later this year.

The potential procurement, priced at over $80 million per plane, also follows Washington's appeal for European allies to boost defense expenditures. Should both potential and existing orders materialize, Germany could possess approximately 85 F-35 jets. Nevertheless, sources urge caution on the final outcome. The German Defense Ministry has refrained from commenting, while the Pentagon deflected questions to Germany, and Lockheed Martin focused on existing commitments.

As of October, a German parliamentary source indicated intentions to secure 15 more F-35s soon, marking a significant strategic shift away from EU defense autonomy—a priority for France—and toward greater U.S. military alignment. The stalled France-Germany Future Combat Air System program may be superseded by the F-35 expansion, affecting NATO's nuclear posture and Germany's air force strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)