Tarique Rahman's Roadmap for Bangladesh: Reform and Stability

Bangladesh's newly sworn-in Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, has outlined an ambitious agenda to address pressing national issues following his party's electoral victory. His immediate goals include stabilizing prices during the holy month of Ramadan and implementing far-reaching economic reforms.

In his televised address, Rahman emphasized the importance of preventing profiteering during Ramadan, urging traders to keep essential goods affordable. As Bangladesh grapples with high inflation, Rahman pledged to dismantle exploitative market syndicates while asserting that law and order will be a top priority.

Rahman's government plans to overhaul the transportation sector by expanding the national railway and integrating it with road and waterway networks. This transportation initiative aims to alleviate urban congestion and foster economic growth, marking a pivotal moment for the nation's future development.

