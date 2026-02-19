Left Menu

U.S. Military's Bold Move: A New Chapter in Venezuela Relations

Top U.S. military leaders visit Venezuela for unprecedented security talks following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. The discussions signify a major shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations, focusing on combating drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration. Both sides emphasize diplomacy, marking a significant policy change under President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 07:19 IST
In a surprising development, U.S. military leaders, including General Francis Donovan and senior Pentagon official Joseph Humire, have visited Venezuela for significant security talks. This follows the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, highlighting a pivotal shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations.

The U.S. delegation, marking the first military visit since Maduro's capture, engaged with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez and top ministers. The discussions focused on combating drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration, with both sides expressing a preference for diplomatic solutions.

The visit underscores President Trump's strategic use of military and energy policies to influence Venezuela's reforms. The emphasis on diplomacy heralds a new chapter, as the U.S. aims to stabilize Venezuela and ensure security in the region, while maintaining economic interests in the country's vast oil reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

