U.S. Military's Bold Move: A New Chapter in Venezuela Relations

In a surprising development, U.S. military leaders, including General Francis Donovan and senior Pentagon official Joseph Humire, have visited Venezuela for significant security talks. This follows the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, highlighting a pivotal shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations.

The U.S. delegation, marking the first military visit since Maduro's capture, engaged with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez and top ministers. The discussions focused on combating drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration, with both sides expressing a preference for diplomatic solutions.

The visit underscores President Trump's strategic use of military and energy policies to influence Venezuela's reforms. The emphasis on diplomacy heralds a new chapter, as the U.S. aims to stabilize Venezuela and ensure security in the region, while maintaining economic interests in the country's vast oil reserves.

