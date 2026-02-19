Left Menu

Gold Prices Slide Amid Low Liquidity and Strong Dollar Pressure

Gold prices fell slightly in a low-liquidity market, affected by a strong dollar ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The session followed a 2% gain influenced by thin liquidity during Asia's holidays. Market focus now shifts to inflation metrics and interest rate expectations by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:07 IST
Gold Prices Slide Amid Low Liquidity and Strong Dollar Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, gold prices experienced a decline in a low-liquidity market, coming off a significant gain in the previous session. The drop was primarily influenced by a strong dollar, positioned ahead of critical U.S. inflation data that may impact the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions. Spot gold decreased by 0.2% to $4,968.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell by 0.4% to $4,987.60.

The downturn is attributed to ongoing thin liquidity conditions prompted by the Lunar New Year holidays affecting major Asian markets, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Despite the U.S. dollar reaching a one-week high, which makes dollar-priced bullion costlier for foreign investors, the Fed minutes revealed differing opinions among policymakers about potential interest rate hikes or cuts contingent on inflation figures.

Market watchers are eyeing upcoming jobless claims data and the Personal Consumption Expenditures report, the Fed's favored inflation gauge. These reports could reshape interest rate cut expectations, tentatively set for June. Gold and silver are anticipated to stabilize before any substantial price increase, with silver ranging between $70 and $90, and gold expected to waver between $4,800 to $5,100.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026