Left Menu

Chinese Tech Giants Race for AI Dominance Amidst Lunar New Year

As China's Lunar New Year unfolds, tech companies compete fiercely in AI modeling. Leading the charge is DeepSeek with its upcoming V4 model. Rivals like Bytedance, Alibaba, and Zhipu follow closely, unveiling advanced AI models to capture market attention during the festival season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:09 IST
Chinese Tech Giants Race for AI Dominance Amidst Lunar New Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As China's Lunar New Year celebrations kick off, technology firms are in an intense race to release groundbreaking artificial intelligence models. Leading this charge is DeepSeek, a Hangzhou-based startup, poised to unveil its cutting-edge V4 model. This anticipated release follows the international acclaim of its previous models, R1 and V3.

DeepSeek's competitors, including giants like Alibaba and Bytedance, are not sitting idle. Bytedance recently introduced Doubao 2.0, showcasing capabilities comparable to OpenAI's GPT 5.2. Alibaba followed suit with Qwen3.5, a model reflecting its ambition to redefine the agentic AI era, where AI seamlessly manages consumer interactions and tasks.

Zhipu, another promising player, unveiled its GLM-5 model that promises advanced coding abilities. Many companies, including Tencent and iFlytek, are enhancing the AI landscape with models that prioritize efficiency and multi-sector applications. These developments mark a pivotal moment in China's AI industry, as firms vie for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026