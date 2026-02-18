Chinese Tech Giants Race for AI Dominance Amidst Lunar New Year

As China's Lunar New Year celebrations kick off, technology firms are in an intense race to release groundbreaking artificial intelligence models. Leading this charge is DeepSeek, a Hangzhou-based startup, poised to unveil its cutting-edge V4 model. This anticipated release follows the international acclaim of its previous models, R1 and V3.

DeepSeek's competitors, including giants like Alibaba and Bytedance, are not sitting idle. Bytedance recently introduced Doubao 2.0, showcasing capabilities comparable to OpenAI's GPT 5.2. Alibaba followed suit with Qwen3.5, a model reflecting its ambition to redefine the agentic AI era, where AI seamlessly manages consumer interactions and tasks.

Zhipu, another promising player, unveiled its GLM-5 model that promises advanced coding abilities. Many companies, including Tencent and iFlytek, are enhancing the AI landscape with models that prioritize efficiency and multi-sector applications. These developments mark a pivotal moment in China's AI industry, as firms vie for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)