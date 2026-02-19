Assam's Interim Budget Paves Way for Future Growth Amidst Upcoming Elections

The Assam Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved a Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, a critical move ahead of the impending assembly elections. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog introduced the Assam Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, seeking funds necessary for state operations during the early months of the fiscal year.

Highlighting Assam's status as the fastest-growing state in India according to RBI data, Neog emphasized the government's commitment to sustaining its flagship schemes. "I seek a vote on account for initial months amounting to Rs 62,29,478.30 lakh to enable the government to maintain its services," she stated.

With the elections just months away, the interim budget presentation marks Minister Neog's last before the polls. The approvals ensure continuity of essential services and demonstrate the state government's dedication to its development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)