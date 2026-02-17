Left Menu

AIADMK Criticizes Deceptive Tamil Nadu Interim Budget

The AIADMK criticized the interim budget for 2026-27 as deceptive. Displaying cards for a ceremonial ‘ear piercing,’ they allege it signifies trickery. Concerns were raised over tax hikes, while proponents argue for its historic allocations. Criticism was aimed at both state and central governance models.

The AIADMK has harshly criticized the interim budget for 2026-27, referring to it as a deceptive 'wordplay.' During the budget presentation by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, AIADMK legislators displayed invitation cards for an 'ear-piercing ceremony' outside the Assembly House to symbolize their allegations of deception.

These cards, while mentioning a traditional ceremony, metaphorically represented the party's claim of trickery. They pointed to hikes in property tax, water tax, and electricity bills, using the invitations to underscore their point.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that the budget, much like in the past, lacked tangible benefits for the populace. In contrast, TNCC's K Selvaperunthagai defended the budget as historic and equitable in allocations, despite criticisms of self-promotion and failures in governance.

