Left Menu

Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Reach Guiding Principles

Iran and the U.S. reached an understanding on guiding principles regarding their nuclear dispute, though a final deal is not yet imminent. Mediation by Oman has led to clear next steps for both parties. Talks highlight ongoing tensions, affecting global oil markets and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:48 IST
Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Reach Guiding Principles

In a significant development, Iran and the United States have agreed on main guiding principles to address their longstanding nuclear conflict, as confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. While no deal is immediate, these discussions signal potential diplomatic progress.

The indirect dialogue, mediated by Oman, involved U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Araqchi. As talks proceeded, Iranian state media announced a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to military exercises, impacting global oil markets.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected U.S. regime change notions, urging the U.S. administration to take a serious stance on lifting sanctions. The talks continue with a focus on Iran's missile program and nuclear enrichment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation
2
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global
3
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
4
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026