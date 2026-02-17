Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Reach Guiding Principles

In a significant development, Iran and the United States have agreed on main guiding principles to address their longstanding nuclear conflict, as confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. While no deal is immediate, these discussions signal potential diplomatic progress.

The indirect dialogue, mediated by Oman, involved U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Araqchi. As talks proceeded, Iranian state media announced a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to military exercises, impacting global oil markets.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected U.S. regime change notions, urging the U.S. administration to take a serious stance on lifting sanctions. The talks continue with a focus on Iran's missile program and nuclear enrichment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)