Himachal Expands Educational Assistance for Daughters of Widows

In a significant policy expansion, the Himachal Pradesh government has widened the reach of the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna' to offer financial support to daughters of widows pursuing higher education. The scheme now includes students enrolled in both in-state and out-of-state professional courses, allowing beneficiaries to receive robust backing for their educational pursuits.

The revised measures enable qualified students in professional programs, such as Engineering and Technology, Medical Sciences, and Business Management, to receive Rs 3,000 per month for up to 10 months for accommodation costs when government hostel options are unavailable. This change aims to bridge gaps for those attending institutions beyond state borders.

Anticipating increased demand, the state has earmarked an additional annual budget of roughly one crore rupees. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the government's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, highlighting that the initiative is crafted to enable education accessibility and ultimately achieve economic freedom for these young women. The government has allocated Rs 31.01 crore for the current fiscal year, underscoring its commitment to educational equity.

