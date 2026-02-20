Trump's Energy Rollback: Balancing Demand and Health

The Trump administration announced its decision to roll back air quality regulations impacting coal-fired power plants, aiming to boost baseload energy production. While the administration claims this move is essential to meet soaring energy demands due to expanding data centers, public health groups express strong concerns over potential health risks.

Environmental organizations argue that easing pollution standards for coal plants, particularly those producing mercury, a neurotoxin, may lead to escalating health-related costs. Despite industry pressures led by a group of Republican states, the Biden-era Mercury and Air Toxics Standard had remained in effect, delivering significant pollution reductions from coal facilities.

In response, the EPA claimed that the existing MATS rule offers a sufficient safety margin for public health. Despite phasing out aging coal plants to curb emissions, Trump's administration has pushed to keep them operational under a declared energy emergency, granting exemptions to several facilities and repealing environmental regulations to further bolster the coal sector.