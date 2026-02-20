Inferno Engulfs Erode's Plastic Sack Warehouse
A massive fire erupted at a plastic sack warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, prompting immediate action from the state's fire and rescue services. Firefighting efforts are currently in progress, with further updates anticipated.
A significant fire erupted in a plastic sack warehouse located in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Friday, as confirmed by local officials.
The incident triggered a swift response from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, who are actively battling the blaze to bring it under control.
As operations continue, authorities await further information to assess the situation's full impact. Updates are expected as the story develops.
