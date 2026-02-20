Left Menu

Swiss Industry Cheers U.S. Tariff Ruling

The Swiss industry group Swissmem praised the U.S. Supreme Court for invalidating former President Trump's tariffs, and urged Switzerland to finalize a preliminary deal with the U.S. for legal clarity. The Swiss government plans to assess the court's decision further, considering its specific implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss industry association Swissmem has applauded the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The association emphasized the need for Switzerland to finalize a preliminary agreement with the United States to ensure legal stability.

Meanwhile, the Swiss government announced that the Federal Council is set to further evaluate the broader impacts and specific consequences of the Supreme Court's ruling. This stance indicates a proactive approach towards international trade agreements and their legal ramifications.

The Swiss response underscores the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations with the United States, especially in light of evolving trade policies. This move is seen as crucial for sustaining economic ties and providing clarity for businesses on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

