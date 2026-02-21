Svitolina's Epic Triumph Sets Up Dubai Final against Pegula
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina clinched a hard-fought victory against Coco Gauff to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships final, where she will face Jessica Pegula. Svitolina overcame Gauff in a thrilling three-set match, while Pegula staged a comeback victory against Amanda Anisimova in the other semi-final to secure her spot in the final.
In a nail-biting semi-final clash, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina defeated American Coco Gauff with a 6-4, 6-7(13), 6-4 scoreline to secure a spot in the Dubai Tennis Championships final.
Svitolina's victory was her second consecutive win over Gauff, with the match lasting three hours as both players displayed remarkable skill and resilience. The Ukrainian seized control early and held her nerve to emerge victorious.
Jessica Pegula will face Svitolina in the final after overcoming a first-set loss to fellow American Amanda Anisimova, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 with strategic play and resilience in her own semi-final clash.
