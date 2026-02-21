Trump Urges Iran Towards Fair Deal Amid Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, emphasizing the need for a fair deal. He cautioned on Friday that should Iran fail to come to the negotiating table, military force might be considered.

This ultimatum heightens the already tense relationship between the United States and Iran, as discussions over nuclear activities continue to pose significant diplomatic challenges.

Trump's statement comes amid ongoing global efforts to stabilize the Middle East region, highlighting international concerns over Iran's commitment to diplomatic agreements.

