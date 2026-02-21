Trump Urges Iran Towards Fair Deal Amid Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, urging the Iranian government to negotiate a fair deal. In his statement made on Friday, Trump hinted at the possibility of using military force if necessary, indicating heightened tensions between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, emphasizing the need for a fair deal. He cautioned on Friday that should Iran fail to come to the negotiating table, military force might be considered.
This ultimatum heightens the already tense relationship between the United States and Iran, as discussions over nuclear activities continue to pose significant diplomatic challenges.
Trump's statement comes amid ongoing global efforts to stabilize the Middle East region, highlighting international concerns over Iran's commitment to diplomatic agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iran
- negotiation
- military force
- U.S.
- government
- deal
- tensions
- Middle East
- nuclear
ALSO READ
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth
Trump's Trade Triumph: India Deal On Amidst Supreme Court Ruling
Global Markets Rally as U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Tensions Surge as Iran Drafts Counterproposal Amidst U.S. Military Threats
Redistricting Rivalry: U.S. States Battle Over Congressional Maps