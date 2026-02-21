Karan Adani Advocates for Formula 1's Return to India: A Boost for Motorsport and Culture

Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has underscored the importance of bringing international sports and exhibitions, such as Formula 1, to India. According to Adani, these events can serve as platforms to display India's rich cultural heritage to the world. While speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) event, Adani articulated the limited exposure India currently has to such global spectacles, emphasizing the need to broaden this experience not only for international audiences but also for the local populace, who often travel abroad to enjoy such events.

Adani highlighted the untapped potential of India to demonstrate excellence in infrastructure, hospitality, and cultural exhibitions to a global audience. His vision aligns with making Formula One not just a race event but a comprehensive representation of Indian heritage, aligning with ongoing government discussions about bringing the global sporting event back to the Buddh International Circuit.

This development arrives as Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, hinting at potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. Previously held from 2011 to 2013 in Greater Noida, the Indian Grand Prix could soon return after over a decade's absence, marking a significant resurgence for motorsport enthusiasts in India. The event's return would follow Formula 1's latest races in international venues, creating an opportunity for India to reestablish itself on the global motorsport map.

