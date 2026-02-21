Left Menu

Karan Adani Advocates for Formula 1's Return to India: A Boost for Motorsport and Culture

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, stresses the importance of hosting global sports events like Formula 1 in India to showcase its heritage and infrastructure. Government plans may soon revive the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit, last held in 2013, enhancing exposure to global sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:00 IST
Karan Adani Advocates for Formula 1's Return to India: A Boost for Motorsport and Culture
Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Karan Adani speaking at an AIMA event (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has underscored the importance of bringing international sports and exhibitions, such as Formula 1, to India. According to Adani, these events can serve as platforms to display India's rich cultural heritage to the world. While speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) event, Adani articulated the limited exposure India currently has to such global spectacles, emphasizing the need to broaden this experience not only for international audiences but also for the local populace, who often travel abroad to enjoy such events.

Adani highlighted the untapped potential of India to demonstrate excellence in infrastructure, hospitality, and cultural exhibitions to a global audience. His vision aligns with making Formula One not just a race event but a comprehensive representation of Indian heritage, aligning with ongoing government discussions about bringing the global sporting event back to the Buddh International Circuit.

This development arrives as Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, hinting at potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. Previously held from 2011 to 2013 in Greater Noida, the Indian Grand Prix could soon return after over a decade's absence, marking a significant resurgence for motorsport enthusiasts in India. The event's return would follow Formula 1's latest races in international venues, creating an opportunity for India to reestablish itself on the global motorsport map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026