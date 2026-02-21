Ukraine Strikes Russian Missile Plant, Escalates Conflict Deep Inside Russia

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine launched a missile strike on a Russian ballistic missile manufacturing plant located in the remote Udmurtia region. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike, targeting a facility that produces short-range Iskander and intercontinental Topol-M missiles in Votkinsk, east of Moscow. Ukrainian forces used domestically produced ground-launched Flamingo cruise missiles, resulting in a fire at the site.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, acknowledged the attack, noting damage and injuries from an overnight drone offensive. Although specific details remain sparse, the strike adds a new dimension to the hostilities. The incident prompted the closure of airports in Udmurtia's main city, Izhevsk, and nearby regions. Concurrently, the unofficial Russian Telegram channel SHOT reported explosions and drone activity in Votkinsk.

This attack underscores Ukraine's strategy to target military and energy infrastructure deep within Russian territory. As part of its broader military strategy, Kyiv aims to impair Russia's war machinery and energy systems, gaining leverage in its protracted conflict with Moscow. Additionally, the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for hitting a gas processing plant in Russia's Samara region, though Russian officials have not confirmed the strike.

