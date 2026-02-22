Left Menu

Ukraine Slams Hungary and Slovakia's Energy Ultimatum

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized Hungary and Slovakia's threats to cut electricity supplies unless Kyiv resumes Russian oil flows. The two nations, dependent on Russian oil, accuse Ukraine of stopping the flows. Kyiv attributes the halt to damage from a Russian drone attack on infrastructure.

Updated: 22-02-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:38 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized the governments of Hungary and Slovakia for their threats of cutting off electricity supplies. The ministry described these actions as 'ultimatums and blackmail' amid ongoing energy tensions.

Both Hungary and Slovakia, noted for their significant reliance on Russian oil through pipelines, have pointed fingers at Ukraine for disrupting oil supplies. They have threatened to cease electricity provision if the situation remains unresolved.

Kyiv rebuffed these assertions, attributing the disruption of oil flows to damage incurred during a Russian drone attack on January 27, which reportedly affected pipeline infrastructure.

