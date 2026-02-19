Rising Tensions in Kyiv: Zaluzhnyi Blames Zelenskiy for Battlefield Blunders
A rift between Ukraine's ex-military chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy resurfaces, highlighting security raids and military mismanagement. Zaluzhnyi accuses Zelenskiy of a battlefield failure. As tension simmers, speculations about post-war elections gain momentum, though calls for unity and a focus on peace persist.
In Ukraine's political arena, tensions escalate as General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, former ex-military chief, accuses President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of orchestrating a major battlefield failure and feeling threatened by a 2022 security raid.
As the country's political class speculates over post-war elections, Zaluzhnyi, now Kyiv's ambassador to London, reveals in an interview with Associated Press that Zelenskiy's choices led to missed opportunities in the 2023 counteroffensive against Russian defenses.
Zelenskiy, under pressure to establish peace, has yet to comment officially, emphasizing instead the need for national unity at this critical juncture. Despite the controversy, elections remain uncertain as the conflict with Russia endures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
