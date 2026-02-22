Left Menu

Tribal Empowerment and Cultural Preservation: Uttarakhand's Vision for the Future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the Tribal Conclave 2026, announced initiatives to resolve tribal land issues and preserve cultural heritage. Efforts include infrastructure development, education opportunities, and promoting tribal tourism. The focus is on improving living standards and ensuring sustainable development for tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:27 IST
Tribal Empowerment and Cultural Preservation: Uttarakhand's Vision for the Future
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: x/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke at the climax of the Tribal Conclave 2026, highlighting the state's commitment to addressing key challenges facing tribal communities. Held at Bedubagad in Chamoli district, the event was organized by the Niti-Mana Tribal Welfare Committee.

During the ceremony, Dhami unveiled plans to address crucial issues, including the winter migration of the Niti Valley Bhotiya tribe and land disputes. Key initiatives are being implemented, such as the construction of community facilities like a hall at the Bedubagad Bhotiya camp, a statue, and a park in memory of Gaura Devi, and the beautification of Bairaskund Temple.

Emphasizing the importance of such gatherings in preserving tribal heritage, Dhami stated that they provide a platform to celebrate traditions and cultural identity. He highlighted the significant contribution of tribal communities to environmental conservation and their vital role in safeguarding national borders. The chief minister also discussed ongoing programs designed to enhance tribal livelihoods, like the Tribal Advanced Village Campaign and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which aim to deliver development to the doorstep of every tribal household.

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026