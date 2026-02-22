Tribal Empowerment and Cultural Preservation: Uttarakhand's Vision for the Future
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the Tribal Conclave 2026, announced initiatives to resolve tribal land issues and preserve cultural heritage. Efforts include infrastructure development, education opportunities, and promoting tribal tourism. The focus is on improving living standards and ensuring sustainable development for tribal communities.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke at the climax of the Tribal Conclave 2026, highlighting the state's commitment to addressing key challenges facing tribal communities. Held at Bedubagad in Chamoli district, the event was organized by the Niti-Mana Tribal Welfare Committee.
During the ceremony, Dhami unveiled plans to address crucial issues, including the winter migration of the Niti Valley Bhotiya tribe and land disputes. Key initiatives are being implemented, such as the construction of community facilities like a hall at the Bedubagad Bhotiya camp, a statue, and a park in memory of Gaura Devi, and the beautification of Bairaskund Temple.
Emphasizing the importance of such gatherings in preserving tribal heritage, Dhami stated that they provide a platform to celebrate traditions and cultural identity. He highlighted the significant contribution of tribal communities to environmental conservation and their vital role in safeguarding national borders. The chief minister also discussed ongoing programs designed to enhance tribal livelihoods, like the Tribal Advanced Village Campaign and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which aim to deliver development to the doorstep of every tribal household.
