Gevra Mine Set to Become World's Largest Coal Producer

The Gevra mine in India is poised to surpass US coal mines by becoming the world's top coal-producing mine next year. Operated by SECL, a Coal India subsidiary, the mine aims to produce 63 million tonnes, benefiting from substantial infrastructure and demand, while also pursuing diversification projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:31 IST
Coal India's Gevra mine is on track to become the world's largest coal-producing operation, aiming for an output of 63 million tonnes next year. This move will elevate it above existing leaders in the US, according to SECL officials.

The Gevra mine, currently India's largest opencast coal mine, is set to produce 56 million tonnes this year. With environmental clearance to expand to 70 million tonnes annually, the mine benefits from meticulous planning and sufficient resources, including land, machinery, and customer demand, officials said.

Plans for diversification include a gasification project, solar energy initiatives, and potential collaborations with the Chhattisgarh government to explore critical minerals and rare earth elements. SECL also aims to complete its company listing by March next year to support its growth strategies.

