Nuclear Negotiations: Iran-U.S. Talks and Sanctions Dispute

Iran and the U.S. differ on sanctions relief details in nuclear talks, heightening tensions. With thin hopes for compromise, discussions on uranium enrichment and regional stability continue. Economic interests are at stake as both nations contemplate a diplomatic resolution amid looming military threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:52 IST
Iran and the United States are at odds over sanctions relief in negotiations to address Tehran's nuclear ambitions, says a senior Iranian official. New discussions are slated for early March amid escalating fears of military conflict, with the U.S. boosting its Middle East military presence.

The latest round of talks revealed discrepancies between the U.S. and Iran regarding the scope and method of lifting sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hinted at a draft counterproposal, while ex-U.S. President Donald Trump considered limited military strikes, emphasizing the urgency of reaching a consensus.

Iran is prepared to compromise on its nuclear program but demands recognition for peaceful uranium enrichment. Economic benefits, notably in Iran's oil industry, could serve as an incentive for both nations to reach an agreement, though Iran remains firm on retaining control over its resources.

