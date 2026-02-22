Turkmenistan's Gas Ambitions: Expanding Pipelines to Meet Global Demand

Former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has outlined his nation's ambitious goals to expand its gas exports, focusing on diversifying its customer base beyond its primary buyer, China. With the world's fourth-largest gas reserves, Turkmenistan aims to address its infrastructural limitations by welcoming international participation in the TAPI pipeline project.

The TAPI pipeline, envisioned to supply gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, faces challenges, including regional tensions that must be mitigated. Although the first segment is expected to reach Herat, Afghanistan, by the end of 2026, no further extensions have been disclosed yet. U.S. backing suggests increased geopolitical interest in the project.

Additionally, Berdymukhamedov has expressed support for a Trans-Caspian Pipeline to deliver gas to Europe, pending resolutions with Azerbaijan on the Caspian seabed issues. This endeavor aligns with U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asian nations, amid existing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

