Left Menu

Turkmenistan's Gas Ambitions: Expanding Pipelines to Meet Global Demand

Former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov discussed plans to diversify gas exports, involving international companies in the TAPI pipeline project to reach Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. Despite infrastructure challenges, plans include the Trans-Caspian Pipeline to Europe, requiring deliberations with Azerbaijan. The U.S. supports these endeavors amidst Central Asian geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashgabat | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:14 IST
Turkmenistan's Gas Ambitions: Expanding Pipelines to Meet Global Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

Former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has outlined his nation's ambitious goals to expand its gas exports, focusing on diversifying its customer base beyond its primary buyer, China. With the world's fourth-largest gas reserves, Turkmenistan aims to address its infrastructural limitations by welcoming international participation in the TAPI pipeline project.

The TAPI pipeline, envisioned to supply gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, faces challenges, including regional tensions that must be mitigated. Although the first segment is expected to reach Herat, Afghanistan, by the end of 2026, no further extensions have been disclosed yet. U.S. backing suggests increased geopolitical interest in the project.

Additionally, Berdymukhamedov has expressed support for a Trans-Caspian Pipeline to deliver gas to Europe, pending resolutions with Azerbaijan on the Caspian seabed issues. This endeavor aligns with U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asian nations, amid existing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026