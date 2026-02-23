Fifth Arrest Made in Indian Youth Congress's Bharat Mandapam Protest

Delhi Police announced the arrest of Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior in connection with the Youth Congress protest held at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This arrest represents the fifth in the series as law enforcement intensifies investigations into the demonstration.

Prior arrests include leaders Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, who remain in police custody following court orders. Authorities recovered T-shirts and protest materials from Krishna Hari's vehicle, as efforts continue to apprehend additional participants. The Patiala House Court denied bail for the arrested leaders, agreeing to a custody extension for further investigation.

Investigating officers emphasize the need for further custody to capture key figures who managed to elude arrest. The defense contends the protest was peaceful, arguing for the accused's educational backgrounds and political affiliations. Meanwhile, the BJP launched counter-protests, notably in Surat and Jammu, condemning the Youth Congress's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)