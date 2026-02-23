Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

Amid mounting tariff concerns post-President Trump's 15% global levy announcement, U.S. stock index futures experienced declines on Monday. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that nullified most of last year's tariffs, leaving markets in a state of uncertainty.

Tech stocks faced volatility, particularly in the AI sector with Nvidia's slight dip prior to its earnings report. Despite the pressure of lofty valuations and AI disruption fears, Alphabet defied the trend, marking a minor gain. Meanwhile, major software firms like Salesforce and Intuit remain on investors' radars as the S&P 500 software and services index grapples with significant downturns.

In other market movements, Eli Lilly outperformed post a successful drug trial, and Domino's achieved strong sales figures. Meanwhile, major cryptocurrency stocks declined, but the gold and silver sectors witnessed positive strides amid rising metal prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)