Left Menu

Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

U.S. stock index futures fell due to tariff concerns following President Trump's new levy announcement. Major tech stocks faced challenges amid AI disruption fears. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly rose on drug trial success, while Domino's outperformed in sales. Gold and silver stocks benefited from metal price gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:52 IST
Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid mounting tariff concerns post-President Trump's 15% global levy announcement, U.S. stock index futures experienced declines on Monday. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that nullified most of last year's tariffs, leaving markets in a state of uncertainty.

Tech stocks faced volatility, particularly in the AI sector with Nvidia's slight dip prior to its earnings report. Despite the pressure of lofty valuations and AI disruption fears, Alphabet defied the trend, marking a minor gain. Meanwhile, major software firms like Salesforce and Intuit remain on investors' radars as the S&P 500 software and services index grapples with significant downturns.

In other market movements, Eli Lilly outperformed post a successful drug trial, and Domino's achieved strong sales figures. Meanwhile, major cryptocurrency stocks declined, but the gold and silver sectors witnessed positive strides amid rising metal prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Education Quality

Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Educat...

 India
2
Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

 Pakistan
3
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

 Global
4
Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Administrative Action

Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Admin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026