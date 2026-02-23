Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears
U.S. stock index futures fell due to tariff concerns following President Trump's new levy announcement. Major tech stocks faced challenges amid AI disruption fears. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly rose on drug trial success, while Domino's outperformed in sales. Gold and silver stocks benefited from metal price gains.
Amid mounting tariff concerns post-President Trump's 15% global levy announcement, U.S. stock index futures experienced declines on Monday. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that nullified most of last year's tariffs, leaving markets in a state of uncertainty.
Tech stocks faced volatility, particularly in the AI sector with Nvidia's slight dip prior to its earnings report. Despite the pressure of lofty valuations and AI disruption fears, Alphabet defied the trend, marking a minor gain. Meanwhile, major software firms like Salesforce and Intuit remain on investors' radars as the S&P 500 software and services index grapples with significant downturns.
In other market movements, Eli Lilly outperformed post a successful drug trial, and Domino's achieved strong sales figures. Meanwhile, major cryptocurrency stocks declined, but the gold and silver sectors witnessed positive strides amid rising metal prices.
