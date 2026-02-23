Left Menu

Giriraj slams Rahul Gandhi for misleading nation on India-US trade deal

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is misleading the nation on the India-US trade deal and attempting to incite unrest in the country. Gandhi does not know anything about the India-US trade deal and he is misleading the nation, Singh told reporters here at the sidelines of a handloom event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:48 IST
Giriraj slams Rahul Gandhi for misleading nation on India-US trade deal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is misleading the nation on the India-US trade deal and attempting to incite unrest in the country. Singh also said that Gandhi should undergo brain mapping. Criticising the ''shirtless'' protest of Youth Congress activists at the India AI Impact Summit here, the Textiles Minister said he fears that Gandhi might turn up in a vest during the Lok Sabha session, when it convenes after the break. Gandhi does not know anything about the India-US trade deal and ''he is misleading the nation'', Singh told reporters here at the sidelines of a handloom event. He wants a civil war in the country, and he should be prosecuted, the minister said. The minister said that huge export opportunities exist for handicrafts and handlooms in global markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's first light-and-sound show in tunnel to be launched in Kerala's Chilakoor on Feb 26

India's first light-and-sound show in tunnel to be launched in Kerala's Chil...

 India
2
Two arrested for racial attack on Nagaland woman doctor in UP's Gorakhpur

Two arrested for racial attack on Nagaland woman doctor in UP's Gorakhpur

 India
3
Bihar IG arrested from Patna by Andhra police in 5-year-old case, released by court hours later

Bihar IG arrested from Patna by Andhra police in 5-year-old case, released b...

 India
4
Meta survey found 19% of young teen Instagram users saw unwanted nude or sexual images, filing shows 

Meta survey found 19% of young teen Instagram users saw unwanted nude or sex...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026