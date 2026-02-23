Left Menu

EU's Costa urges Hungary's Orban to respect 90 bln euro loan deal for Ukraine, letter shows

"When leaders reach a consensus, they are bound by ⁠their decision. ​Any ⁠breach of this commitment constitutes a violation of the ⁠principle of sincere cooperation," Costa, who chairs summits ​of EU leaders, said in a ⁠letter to Orban seen by Reuters. "No Member State can ⁠be ​allowed to undermine the credibility of decisions taken collectively by the European ⁠Council," Costa wrote, referring to the loan, which ⁠was ⁠approved by EU leaders at a summit in December.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:45 IST
European ​Council President Antonio Costa ​on Monday ‌urged Hungarian ​Prime Minister Viktor Orban to honour an EU ‌deal for a 90 billion euro ($106.11 billion) loan to Ukraine, after Budapest said it would ‌block the plan until Russian oil flows ‌again through the Druzhba pipeline that traverses Ukraine. "When leaders reach a consensus, they are bound by ⁠their decision. ​Any ⁠breach of this commitment constitutes a violation of the ⁠principle of sincere cooperation," Costa, who chairs summits ​of EU leaders, said in a ⁠letter to Orban seen by Reuters.

"No Member State can ⁠be ​allowed to undermine the credibility of decisions taken collectively by the European ⁠Council," Costa wrote, referring to the loan, which ⁠was ⁠approved by EU leaders at a summit in December. ($1 = 0.8482 euros)

