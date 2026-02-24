Serbian Farmers' Protest: Struggle for Fair Subsidies and Import Protection

Thousands of Serbian farmers have taken to the roads, using their tractors to block key routes across the nation. Their primary demands include higher subsidies, protection against inexpensive imports such as milk and pork, and swifter payments for their produce. The protest, beginning in Serbia's southwest, has rapidly spread, affecting 42 locations on Tuesday.

In the agricultural hub of Bogatic, situated west of Belgrade, tractors adorned with national flags have clogged major intersections. The farmers insist the blockade will persist until their demands are addressed. 'We won't back down,' declared Milan Zorbic, a farmers' association member, despite acknowledging that the protest has cost valuable farming time.

Dairy farmers are particularly vocal, highlighting the impact of low-priced imports mainly from the EU, which threaten their survival. They demand increased government support and temporary tariffs on imports. Agriculture Minister Dragan Glamocic noted farmers' absence from planned discussions to improve the milk market. Meanwhile, the protests occur amidst wider anti-government sentiment after a tragic incident in 2024, with calls for President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation.