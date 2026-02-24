Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

The Jharkhand government has unveiled a Rs 1.58 lakh crore Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore emphasized the focus on inclusive growth, allocating Rs 67,460 crore for social welfare, particularly targeting the poor, women, and tribal communities.

Alongside the introduction of the Mahila Khushhali Yojna, aimed at women in agriculture, Rs 25 crore has been earmarked. The budget also facilitates the opening of 100 new CM schools and includes substantial investments in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University to enhance higher education.

Despite criticism from the opposition and alleged inadequate financial aid from the central government, the state targets a 10.03% growth rate for the next fiscal. The budget encompasses plans to boost employment through significant investments projected at Rs 1.24 lakh crore, likely generating 45,000 jobs in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)