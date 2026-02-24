Coal India Pioneers Shift to Digital Exchange Platforms

Coal India Limited (CIL) is set to revolutionize the coal market with plans to implement the National Coal Exchange, as outlined during the Indian Coal Markets Conference. The platform aims to increase market efficiency while ensuring energy security.

Speaking at the conference, V S Maharaj, Executive Director of ICT, emphasized the shift from traditional e-auctions to sophisticated electronic trading. Maharaj stated, 'We are reform-aligned, not reform-resistant,' highlighting the need for cautious market reforms.

The proposed exchange will employ a market-driven model for price discovery, with oversight to ensure transparency. Industry experts noted that a surplus in coal supply could lead to more stable pricing, benefiting overall market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)