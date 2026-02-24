Left Menu

Coal India Pioneers Shift to Digital Exchange Platforms

Coal India Limited (CIL) is advancing towards launching a National Coal Exchange to enhance market efficiency while maintaining energy security. The move from traditional auctions to a sophisticated market-driven platform aims to balance modernization with stability in electricity tariffs and thermal power production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:39 IST
Coal India Pioneers Shift to Digital Exchange Platforms
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Limited (CIL) is set to revolutionize the coal market with plans to implement the National Coal Exchange, as outlined during the Indian Coal Markets Conference. The platform aims to increase market efficiency while ensuring energy security.

Speaking at the conference, V S Maharaj, Executive Director of ICT, emphasized the shift from traditional e-auctions to sophisticated electronic trading. Maharaj stated, 'We are reform-aligned, not reform-resistant,' highlighting the need for cautious market reforms.

The proposed exchange will employ a market-driven model for price discovery, with oversight to ensure transparency. Industry experts noted that a surplus in coal supply could lead to more stable pricing, benefiting overall market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolu...

 India
2
Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

 India
4
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026