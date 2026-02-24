Left Menu

Paramount Intensifies Bid to Sway Warner Bros Away from Netflix

Paramount has increased its offer for Warner Bros, challenging Netflix's bid for the HBO Max owner. The bidding war focuses on dominance in the streaming market, with Paramount backed by Oracle's Larry Ellison. The outcome depends on regulatory scrutiny and Warner Bros' shareholder decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:39 IST
Paramount Intensifies Bid to Sway Warner Bros Away from Netflix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount has upped its offer for Warner Bros in an attempt to outbid Netflix, according to sources. This move intensifies the competition for control over the HBO Max owner, as both companies vie for a significant foothold in the streaming market.

The revised offer from Paramount is backed by Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and seeks to address Warner Bros' concerns over financing certainty. Although Warner Bros is considering the new bid, it still recommends Netflix's proposal to its shareholders, while the fate of the deals hinges on regulatory scrutiny and investor decisions.

Netflix, which could increase its bid, would become the largest global streaming entity with a Warner Bros merger. The battle awaits a crucial vote from Warner Bros shareholders, alongside reviews by competition authorities, as lawmakers express concerns about the potential impact on consumer choice and creative industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolu...

 India
2
Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

 India
4
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026