Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert
The Indian Air Force executed a full dress rehearsal for Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at Pokhran Field Firing Range. The event displayed coordinated military operations featuring fighter jets, helicopters, and commandos in simulated combat scenarios, highlighting the Air Force's capabilities ahead of the main event on February 27.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force put on a spectacular show of might during a full dress rehearsal for Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise, involving coordinated air operations from day to night, was a prelude to the main event on February 27.
Highlighting combat scenarios close to reality, the rehearsal featured fighter jets like Sukhoi-30 MKI and MiG-29, which simulated strikes on enemy positions. Notably absent was the Tejas fighter due to technical issues. Ground operations saw the participation of Garud commandos, who executed a simulated counter-terror mission involving hostages.
The event concluded with a captivating drone show, demonstrating the technical prowess of the Air Force. Drones formed the map of India and performed a light display including a symbolic aircraft formation, with a nod to Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)