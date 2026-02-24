Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

The Indian Air Force put on a spectacular show of might during a full dress rehearsal for Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise, involving coordinated air operations from day to night, was a prelude to the main event on February 27.

Highlighting combat scenarios close to reality, the rehearsal featured fighter jets like Sukhoi-30 MKI and MiG-29, which simulated strikes on enemy positions. Notably absent was the Tejas fighter due to technical issues. Ground operations saw the participation of Garud commandos, who executed a simulated counter-terror mission involving hostages.

The event concluded with a captivating drone show, demonstrating the technical prowess of the Air Force. Drones formed the map of India and performed a light display including a symbolic aircraft formation, with a nod to Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)