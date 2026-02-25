Left Menu

Credent Global Finance Secures Rs 30 Crore for Strategic Growth

NBFC firm Credent Global Finance has raised Rs 30 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement to fund its business growth. The move shows strong investor confidence in Credent's strategy. The company has increased its exposure to Eastern India microfinance, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and counter-cyclical investing for sustainable growth.

Credent Global Finance, a non-banking financial company, announced on Wednesday that it successfully raised Rs 30 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), reinforcing the firm's commitment to business expansion. This financial maneuver attracted institutional investors, signaling robust confidence in Credent's evolving platform and ambitious long-term growth plans.

In an effort to capitalize on selective credit opportunities, Credent has bolstered its investments in an Eastern India-based microfinance institution (MFI). This strategic move showcases the company's disciplined capital allocation and counter-cyclical investment strategies, aimed at achieving compelling risk-adjusted returns.

The successful capital influx and strategic regional exposure position Credent to sustainably scale its operations and enhance stakeholder value. "With enhanced capital and a strengthened leadership team, we are well-prepared to deliver sustained growth," stated Credent MD Aditya Vikram Kanoria.

