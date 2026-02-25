Credent Global Finance Secures Rs 30 Crore for Strategic Growth
- Country:
- India
Credent Global Finance, a non-banking financial company, announced on Wednesday that it successfully raised Rs 30 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), reinforcing the firm's commitment to business expansion. This financial maneuver attracted institutional investors, signaling robust confidence in Credent's evolving platform and ambitious long-term growth plans.
In an effort to capitalize on selective credit opportunities, Credent has bolstered its investments in an Eastern India-based microfinance institution (MFI). This strategic move showcases the company's disciplined capital allocation and counter-cyclical investment strategies, aimed at achieving compelling risk-adjusted returns.
The successful capital influx and strategic regional exposure position Credent to sustainably scale its operations and enhance stakeholder value. "With enhanced capital and a strengthened leadership team, we are well-prepared to deliver sustained growth," stated Credent MD Aditya Vikram Kanoria.