Left Menu

Ukraine's Anti-Drone Defense: Covering Frontline Roads

Ukraine is ramping up the installation of anti-drone nets over frontline roads, targeting 4,000 kilometers by year's end. This initiative, led by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, aims to neutralize Russian drone threats targeting military and civilian areas. An additional $37 million has been allocated for this protection effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:33 IST
Ukraine's Anti-Drone Defense: Covering Frontline Roads
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is intensifying its efforts to safeguard frontline roads against drone attacks, planning to install anti-drone nets across 4,000 kilometers by the end of the year, according to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

With Russian drones increasingly targeting military supply lines and civilian infrastructure, Ukraine's initiative seeks to thwart these threats. Additional funding of $37 million has been designated to enhance these protective measures, focusing on snagging drone propellers to keep them from hitting key targets.

The country has seen a significant improvement in installation speed, with daily coverage increasing from 5 km in January to 12 km in February. Looking ahead, Ukraine plans to expedite net installations and fortify northeastern regions near the Russian border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sheinbaum's Electoral Reform Sparks Debate in Mexico

Sheinbaum's Electoral Reform Sparks Debate in Mexico

 Global
2
Ex-Model Ranya Rao Charged in Rs 102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Scandal

Ex-Model Ranya Rao Charged in Rs 102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Scandal

 India
3
Bavaria's Bold Step: Fusion Demonstrator Alpha Set to Revolutionize Energy

Bavaria's Bold Step: Fusion Demonstrator Alpha Set to Revolutionize Energy

 Germany
4
Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026