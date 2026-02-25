Ukraine's Anti-Drone Defense: Covering Frontline Roads

Ukraine is intensifying its efforts to safeguard frontline roads against drone attacks, planning to install anti-drone nets across 4,000 kilometers by the end of the year, according to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

With Russian drones increasingly targeting military supply lines and civilian infrastructure, Ukraine's initiative seeks to thwart these threats. Additional funding of $37 million has been designated to enhance these protective measures, focusing on snagging drone propellers to keep them from hitting key targets.

The country has seen a significant improvement in installation speed, with daily coverage increasing from 5 km in January to 12 km in February. Looking ahead, Ukraine plans to expedite net installations and fortify northeastern regions near the Russian border.

