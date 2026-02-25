Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Embraces Vintage Vehicles with New Policy

Himachal Pradesh has introduced a Vintage Vehicle Policy, classifying vehicles registered before 1975 as vintage, allowing owners to preserve them. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the move at a press conference, highlighting the digitization of transport services and a revenue growth to Rs 1,000 crore this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to preserve the rich automotive heritage, Himachal Pradesh has launched a Vintage Vehicle Policy. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced that vehicles registered before 1975 will be categorized as vintage, exempting them from scrapping. This step facilitates vehicle owners in conserving their aged automobiles.

The new policy was unveiled during a press conference where Agnihotri shared updates on the transport department's technological advancements. The state has moved towards digital solutions, including driving license authentication and vehicle fitness certifications, enhancing service efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

Under the previous BJP government, the transport department's revenue stood at Rs 500-600 crore. However, with these reforms, the department has witnessed an impressive annual growth rate of 8%, now reaching Rs 1,000 crore. The diversification and digitalization efforts reflect a strategic push towards modernization and sustainability in Himachal's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

