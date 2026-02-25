Student Challenges Delhi University's Campus Ban in High Court

A law student from Delhi's Campus Law Centre has taken legal action by approaching the Delhi High Court. The student seeks to challenge Delhi University's temporary prohibition on public assemblies, arguing it infringes on fundamental rights.

The student's petition has been transformed into a public interest litigation by Justice Jasmeet Singh, involving the Delhi Police in the proceedings. The matter is slated for further discussion in March in front of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya.

According to the petition, the university enacted the restriction without consulting the student body or academic staff. The restriction reportedly stems from recent incidents involving student unrest, including one where water was thrown on historian Irfan Habib during a speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)