Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

In Punjab's Batala, traffic police are under scrutiny for participating in a 'pre-wedding shoot' video allegedly linked to an Akali leader. The incident has raised questions about the prioritization of law and order, prompting a departmental inquiry and political backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Punjab's Batala region where traffic police personnel appeared in a private video, described as a 'pre-wedding shoot,' drawing criticism from Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia demanded the suspension of the officers involved, questioning the police department's decision to allow such participation without prior approval, amid escalating security concerns on the border.

The Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the use of public resources for personal purposes, urging accountability and stressing the need for maintaining public safety as a priority for the police and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

