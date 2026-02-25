Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

A controversy has erupted in Punjab's Batala region where traffic police personnel appeared in a private video, described as a 'pre-wedding shoot,' drawing criticism from Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia demanded the suspension of the officers involved, questioning the police department's decision to allow such participation without prior approval, amid escalating security concerns on the border.

The Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the use of public resources for personal purposes, urging accountability and stressing the need for maintaining public safety as a priority for the police and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)