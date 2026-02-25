Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar lauded Puducherry for its peaceful electoral process and high voter turnout. This acknowledgment came during a press briefing following meetings with political leaders and election department officials in anticipation of upcoming Assembly polls.
Kumar noted that Puducherry is poised to set an example for the country by implementing 20 new electoral initiatives, including featuring candidates' photos in color on ballots to facilitate easier voting. In the last election, the Union Territory reported an impressive 82% voter participation.
A significant success was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, praised by all political parties involved. The effort aims for a comprehensive and accurate voter list, ensuring no eligible voter is excluded. The CEC commended the dedication of election officials and emphasized strict adherence to the rule of law during the current elections, with strong measures against any form of voter inducement.
