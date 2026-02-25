Left Menu

Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

The UK government has been allowed to appeal a court ruling that declared its ban on Palestine Action as a terrorist entity unlawful. The group, known for its protests against Israel-linked defense companies, was banned after damaging aircraft at an RAF base.

The UK government has received the green light to appeal a court's decision that its designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization is unlawful.

Palestine Action, known for its protests against Israeli-linked defense companies in the UK, was banned following a dramatic June incident involving damage to aircraft at RAF Brize Norton. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the action as 'disgraceful'.

This month, London's High Court ruled that the ban unlawfully restricted free speech, casting doubt on ongoing prosecutions of supporters. However, the prohibition remains in effect as the appeal progresses.

