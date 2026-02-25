SWIFT 2.0 and Atithi App Revamp Unveiled at International Customs Day 2026

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is set to revolutionize the custom clearance process with the launch of SWIFT 2.0 and the revamped Atithi App during the International Customs Day 2026 celebrations.

The event, presided over by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, will also feature a comprehensive National Symposium on Customs Reforms. Discussions will delve into topics such as trust-based customs, digital governance, and reforms in baggage and personal imports processes.

The enhancements aim to foster a seamless digital ecosystem for international trade, with stakeholders from the trade and industry sectors contributing their feedback at the event.