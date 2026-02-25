Left Menu

Clean Max's IPO Receives 94% Subscription: Paving the Way for Greener Investments

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd's IPO, a leader in commercial renewable energy, saw 94% subscription on its final day. Institutional buyers largely contributed, with the company securing Rs 921 crore from anchor investors. The IPO, initially planned at Rs 5,200 crore, was downsized to Rs 3,100 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:57 IST
Clean Max's IPO Receives 94% Subscription: Paving the Way for Greener Investments
  • Country:
  • India

On its final day, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd's IPO managed to capture 94% subscription, indicating a promising response from the market. The commercial and industrial renewable energy provider drew considerable attention from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) with a subscription rate of 2.83 times.

Retail investors showed less enthusiasm, accounting for only 6% of the take-up, while non-institutional investors subscribed to 54% of their allotted shares. The company managed to secure Rs 921 crore from anchor investors even before the share sale concluded.

Founded in 2010, Clean Max is recognized for its net-zero emissions solutions and renewable energy offerings across wind, solar, and hybrid platforms. The IPO was initially pegged at Rs 5,200 crore, but this was scaled down to Rs 3,100 crore, setting the stage for its stock market debut on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

 Global
2
Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

 India
3
Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

 India
4
Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026