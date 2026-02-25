Clean Max's IPO Receives 94% Subscription: Paving the Way for Greener Investments

On its final day, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd's IPO managed to capture 94% subscription, indicating a promising response from the market. The commercial and industrial renewable energy provider drew considerable attention from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) with a subscription rate of 2.83 times.

Retail investors showed less enthusiasm, accounting for only 6% of the take-up, while non-institutional investors subscribed to 54% of their allotted shares. The company managed to secure Rs 921 crore from anchor investors even before the share sale concluded.

Founded in 2010, Clean Max is recognized for its net-zero emissions solutions and renewable energy offerings across wind, solar, and hybrid platforms. The IPO was initially pegged at Rs 5,200 crore, but this was scaled down to Rs 3,100 crore, setting the stage for its stock market debut on March 2.

