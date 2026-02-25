FTSE 100 Hits New Peak Amid AI Adaptation and Mining Surge

The FTSE 100 index in the UK reached an all-time high on Wednesday, driven by HSBC's revised earnings target and a surge in mining stocks. This development comes as global concerns over AI's impact on traditional businesses began to diminish, boosting overall market sentiment.

HSBC shares soared nearly 8% after the bank increased a key profitability target following better-than-expected annual earnings. This performance was attributed to the bank's strategic refocus on fewer, wealthier regions, leading to robust outcomes in its wealth division, according to AJ Bell's investment director, Russ Mould.

Meanwhile, precious and industrial metal miners propelled the FTSE 100, with precious metal miners reaching record highs and industrial metal miners seeing their highest levels since 2008, fueled by climbing gold and copper prices amid a weaker dollar. In contrast, spirits manufacturer Diageo faced declines, and Aston Martin announced significant workforce reductions.