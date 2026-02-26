Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

Repairs to the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for transporting Russian oil to Eastern Europe, face significant delays due to damage from Russian military actions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday. Despite EU demands and Hungarian protests, the pipeline, which was hit by a Russian strike, remains non-operational since January 27.

President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission urged Ukraine to expedite repairs during her visit to Kyiv, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. Countering accusations from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who labeled the suspension 'political', Zelenskiy emphasized the damages were caused by Russian attacks.

Ukraine's Naftogaz reported intensified Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure, threatening energy exports to Europe. Despite accusations of political pressure, Ukraine appealed for an energy truce with Russia, amidst ongoing tensions affecting regional energy supplies.

