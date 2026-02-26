Left Menu

Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

The Druzhba pipeline, a crucial channel for Russian oil to Eastern Europe, faces prolonged outages due to attacks. Ukraine blames Russia for destructive strikes, while Hungary and Slovakia suspect political motives from Kyiv. The European Union pressures Ukraine for repairs amid geopolitical tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:26 IST
Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Repairs to the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for transporting Russian oil to Eastern Europe, face significant delays due to damage from Russian military actions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday. Despite EU demands and Hungarian protests, the pipeline, which was hit by a Russian strike, remains non-operational since January 27.

President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission urged Ukraine to expedite repairs during her visit to Kyiv, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. Countering accusations from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who labeled the suspension 'political', Zelenskiy emphasized the damages were caused by Russian attacks.

Ukraine's Naftogaz reported intensified Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure, threatening energy exports to Europe. Despite accusations of political pressure, Ukraine appealed for an energy truce with Russia, amidst ongoing tensions affecting regional energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

 Global
2
Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

 Global
3
Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026