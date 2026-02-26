Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted the committee tasked with investigating the possible removal of Justice Yashwant Varma. This action comes after burnt wads of cash were discovered at Varma's residence in March last year, sparking a multi-party call for his impeachment.

The freshly formed committee, with effect from March 6, 2026, includes Hon'ble Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar of the Bombay High Court, and Senior Advocate B.V. Acharya from the Karnataka High Court. While Justices Kumar and Acharya return to the committee, Justice Chandrashekhar steps in as a new member, replacing the former Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava.

These proceedings mark a crucial phase in addressing the allegations against the Allahabad High Court judge, with the committee set to delve deeply into the case's meticulous details to ascertain the legitimacy of calls for his removal.