Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

A committee investigating the potential removal of Justice Yashwant Varma has been reconstituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, including three distinguished members from the judiciary and legal fields. The probe began following the discovery of burnt cash at Varma's residence, prompting impeachment proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:24 IST
Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter
Justice Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted the committee tasked with investigating the possible removal of Justice Yashwant Varma. This action comes after burnt wads of cash were discovered at Varma's residence in March last year, sparking a multi-party call for his impeachment.

The freshly formed committee, with effect from March 6, 2026, includes Hon'ble Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar of the Bombay High Court, and Senior Advocate B.V. Acharya from the Karnataka High Court. While Justices Kumar and Acharya return to the committee, Justice Chandrashekhar steps in as a new member, replacing the former Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava.

These proceedings mark a crucial phase in addressing the allegations against the Allahabad High Court judge, with the committee set to delve deeply into the case's meticulous details to ascertain the legitimacy of calls for his removal.

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

 Global
2
Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

 Global
3
Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026