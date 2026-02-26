Left Menu

ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) investigated the NVS-02 spacecraft's orbit-raising failure. An Apex Committee identified a technical anomaly with the pyro valve's drive signal. Corrective measures were implemented and successfully tested on the CMS-03 mission. ISRO aims to enhance redundancy in future missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:29 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has disclosed insights following a detailed examination into the on-orbit anomalies of its NVS-02 spacecraft. On Wednesday, ISRO reported findings from an Apex Committee review, established to analyze the failed orbit-raising operations of NVS-02.

NVS-02, launched aboard the GSLV-F15, entered an elliptical transfer orbit on January 29, 2025. Despite the successful initial deployment and satellite stabilization, subsequent efforts to transition the spacecraft into a circular orbit encountered significant difficulties.

The committee pinpointed the root cause as the non-receipt of the drive signal at the pyro valve. To address these concerns, ISRO has implemented recommended technical adjustments in the subsequent CMS-03 mission, demonstrating improved system reliability.

