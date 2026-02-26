Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

Antonio Tejero, infamously known for leading a failed coup d'etat against Spain's burgeoning democratic system in 1981, has died at the age of 93. This development was confirmed by his law firm on Wednesday.

Remarkably, his passing coincided with a significant historical event as the Spanish government declassified key documents pertaining to the coup attempt.

The coup, which unfolded against a backdrop of political transition, was a defining moment in Spain's modern history, and Tejero's role remains a topic of intense scrutiny and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)