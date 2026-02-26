Resumption of Iranian Gas Supplies to Iraq Eases Power Concerns
Iraqi energy officials announced that Iranian gas supplies have resumed, delivering 7 million cubic feet daily. This follows a suspension in December due to a shutdown of generating units and load shedding. Iran provides over a third of Iraq's energy needs. Iraqi representatives will visit Tehran for further discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-02-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 03:29 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iran has resumed its gas exports to Iraq at a rate of 7 million cubic feet per day, easing the latter's power shortage issues, according to a statement from Iraq's electricity ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.
The gas supply had been halted since December when Iraq faced operational challenges due to the shutdown of some power units and subsequent load shedding.
Israel accounts for 33% to 40% of Iraq's total gas and power supply, and Iraqi officials are planning to engage with Tehran to discuss future summer energy needs.